Temile: Defeat To South Africa Should Inspire Eagles Vs Cameroon

Former Nigeria international, Clement Temile, has advised the Super Eagles to use their defeat to South Africa as inspiration for Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Uyo,reports.

The Eagles lost 2-0 to South Africa on matchday one of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on June 10, 2017.

Ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier, Temile who was in the Eagles squad that lost 3-1 to Cameroon in the 1984 AFCON final, says he is confident the loss to South Africa would motivate them against the African champions.

“Sometimes when you win and you don’t draw or lose, you will think you are very good,” Temile tells Completesportsnigeria. com.

“But the game against South Africa has opened our eyes, and I think the boys will perform.”

Temile believes that the return of John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and other experienced players will give the Eagles a big boost.

He adds:”I have confidence in the Super Eagles. Since the coming of Gernot Rohr, there has been consistency. From the calibre of players invited, it was a very good call-ups.

“The inclusion of Mikel, Moses and Ighalo, I believe will make a lot of positive change. We are going to beat Cameroon. I am confident we are going to do well.”

And on the 1984 AFCON final loss to Cameroon, Temile recalls how he managed to overcome the heartbreak.

“During my playing days, I hate losing. But when I went into football coaching proper and did my A license, I got to know that football is just like other sports. It’s a friendly sport. If you lose, take it like that and if you win take it like that,” Temile remarks.