N1m, Big Bull Rice For Super Eagles Best Player Vs Zambia

Nigeria Football Federation’s new partners, the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has taken a step to inspire the Super Eagles by sponsoring the team’s Man of The Match award, the NFF have announced.

The Super Eagles face Zambia in a key World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Saturday.

TGI signed a three-year partnership with the NFF in Uyo on Friday.

The company’s Executive Director, Onyekachi Onubogu, told thenff.com that the award, now to be known as Big Bull Rice Man of The Match, will make the winner N1 million richer, alongside 10 bags of Big Bull Rice to be donated to a charity of the player’s choice.

“We will make the presentation right there on the pitch at the end of the match. We believe this is something that will motivate the players to perform excellently well and encourage a culture of excellence,” Onubogu said.

The 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia will kick off at 5pm at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium with the Super Eagles guaranteed of qualification with a win.

