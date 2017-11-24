Thomas Battles Two Ghanaian Goalies For Rangers’ Number-One Spot

By Adeboye Amosu: Enugu Rangers new goalkeeper, Femi Thomas, is relishing the challenge of fighting for the club’s number-one position with Ghanaian duo, Nana Bonsu and Seidu Mutawakilu, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The former home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper recently linked up with the Flying Antelopes from Rivers United where he batlled for the goalkeeping position with veteran goalie, Sunday Rotimi, and Abiodun Akande.

He is however unperturbed as the possibility of going through similar cirumstance at his new club beckons, and is confident of playing regularly for Rangers.

“Nana and Seidu are good goalkeepers and there is no rivalry between us,” the former Nigeria junior international told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Rangers is a big club with a lot of quality players, so you don’t expect to just walk in there and start playing on a regular basis.

“The challenge is a good one too as it helps bring out the best in all of us, and even when you are on the pitch, you know you have to give your best.”

