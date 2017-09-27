Three Nigerians, Four Ghanaians Make WAFU Cup Best XI

By James Agberebi:



Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles trio Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Osas Okoro and Afeez Aremu have been named in the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament.



The Team of the Tournament was released by the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations Technical Study Group and was published on the competition’s official website on Wednesday.



The inclusion of the three home-based Eagles stars was as a result of their impressive performance for the team who eventually lost 4-1 to hosts Ghana in the final on Sunday.



Aside from being named in the Team of the Tournament, Ezenwa was voted Goalkeeper of the tournament.



The other players who made the list include Ghana’s quartet Thomas Abbey, Isaac Twum, Winful Cobbinah and Stephen Sarfo, Benin Republic’s Charbel Gomez, Victorien Adebayor of Niger Republic, Conde Animata from Guinea and Ablaye Diene of Senegal.



Meanwhile, Chima Akas and Adeleye Olamilekan were included in the seven-man substitute list.



Others are Niger Republic’s trio Daouda Yussif, Souleymane Sakou and Boubacar Haini, Mali’s Abdoulaye Camara and Hortalian Ble Zadi of Cote d’Ivoire.



2017 WAFU Cup Best Eleven:



Goalkeeper



Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Nigeria)



Defenders



Osas Okoro (Nigeria)

Ablaye Diene (Cote d’Ivoire)

Conde Animata (Guinea)

Thomas Abbey (Ghana)



Midfielders



Charbel Gomez (Benin Republic)

Isaac Twum (Ghana)

Afeez Aremu (Nigeria)

Victorien Adebayor (Niger Republic)



Strikers



Winful Cobbinah (Ghana)

Stephen Sarfo (Ghana)



Substitutes:



Chima Akas (Nigeria)

Adeleye Olamilekan (Nigeria)

Daouda Yussif (Niger Republic)

Abdoulaye Camara (Mali)

Hortalian Ble Zadi (Cote d’Ivoire)

Souleymane Sakou (Niger Republic)

Boubacar Haini (Niger Republic)

