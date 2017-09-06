Tomori: Aina Convinced Me To Join Hull City

Hull City’s Nigerian-born defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed that Chelsea teammate and Super Eagles defender Ola Aina lured him to the English Championship club on deadline day, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Tomori joined the Tigers on the transfer deadline day on loan, swelling the number of Chelsea players on loan at Hull City to three.

The 19-year-old England U-20 defender who joined the squad after training on Wednesday told the club’s official website he is pleased to be at the club.

“It was a factor in me coming here. To be fair, Ola has been on at me to come up here ever since he made the move,” he told Hull City’s official website.

“I’m pleased to be here now. Obviously I was away with England when I signed, so the excitement has been building for a few days and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Tomori who is on his second loan spell in the English Championship after featuring for Brighton & Hove Albion for the second half of last season is hoping to get more playing time.

“Hopefully it can be a similar experience here in terms of pushing for promotion, but hopefully I can get a bit more playing time.

“Experiencing the Championship last season makes me feel a little bit more confident in terms of what to expect this time around.

“It was unknown to me when I arrived at Brighton but, after watching it closely and playing in it, it has helped me a lot and I’m looking forward to playing in it again.”