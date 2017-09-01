Tomori Joins Aina, Hector On Loan At Hull City From Chelsea

England youth international of Nigerian decent, Fikayo Tomori, has joined fellow Chelsea players Michael Hector and Ola Aina on a season loan deal at English Championship side Hull City, the Blues have announced through their official website.

Tomori who was an unused substitute for Chelsea in their last three English Premier League games, left for Hull following the arrival of full-back, Davide Zappacosta, from Torino.

The move is Tomori’s second loan spell away from Stamford Bridge having spent last season away at Brighton & Hove Albion who gained promotion to the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old defender won the UEFA Youth League and FA Youth Cup twice with Chelsea Academy and was also part of the England U-20 squad that won the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

Hull City are currently eighth in the table after five games.