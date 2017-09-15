Tomori Thanks Aina For Support After Hull Loan Move

0

Tomori Thanks Aina For Support After Hull Loan Move

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian-born England U-20 star Fikayo Tomori has thanked Super Eagles defender Ola Aina for helping him settle in at Hull City.

Tomori, 19, just like Aina, is on loan to English Championship club Hull City from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Hull City’s league game against visiting Sunderland on Saturday,  via  the club’s verified Tuwitter handle, Tomori also expressed his gratitude to his other teammates for their assistance.

“I’m enjoying it a lot here. I’ve been here for a week, and things are good,” said Tomori who joined Hull manager Leonid Slutsky in Friday’s press conference.

“Ola (Aina) has been a big help, as has ‘Hec’(Michael Hector). Obviously, we’re friends from our time at Chelsea, but the whole squad has been welcoming.”

The 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner with England, went on to speak about his debut at Fulham which Hull lost 2-1.

He said: “My debut was a different challenge. Fulham made it difficult for us but in the second half we really stepped up. I wouldn’t say we lack confidence, it’s just fine margins. Once it clicks we will get on a run.”

And on what he hopes to contribute to Hull in their quest to win promotion to the Premier League, Tomori said:“Playing in the Premier League was a great experience for me and it gives me confidence in dropping down to Hull.

“At Brighton, it was a different experience to Chelsea. To win promotion was great. I think I can bring that mentality to Hull.”

Related posts:

  1. Super Eagles New Boy Aina Excited With Hull’s Massive Win Vs Bolton
  2. Tomori Joins Aina, Hector On Loan At Hull City From Chelsea
  3. Tomori: Aina Convinced Me To Join Hull City
  4. Hull City Sign Aina From Chelsea on One-season Loan Deal
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *