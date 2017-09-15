Tomori Thanks Aina For Support After Hull Loan Move

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian-born England U-20 star Fikayo Tomori has thanked Super Eagles defender Ola Aina for helping him settle in at Hull City.

Tomori, 19, just like Aina, is on loan to English Championship club Hull City from Premier League champions Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Hull City’s league game against visiting Sunderland on Saturday, via the club’s verified Tuwitter handle, Tomori also expressed his gratitude to his other teammates for their assistance.

“I’m enjoying it a lot here. I’ve been here for a week, and things are good,” said Tomori who joined Hull manager Leonid Slutsky in Friday’s press conference.

“Ola (Aina) has been a big help, as has ‘Hec’(Michael Hector). Obviously, we’re friends from our time at Chelsea, but the whole squad has been welcoming.”

The 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner with England, went on to speak about his debut at Fulham which Hull lost 2-1.

He said: “My debut was a different challenge. Fulham made it difficult for us but in the second half we really stepped up. I wouldn’t say we lack confidence, it’s just fine margins. Once it clicks we will get on a run.”

And on what he hopes to contribute to Hull in their quest to win promotion to the Premier League, Tomori said:“Playing in the Premier League was a great experience for me and it gives me confidence in dropping down to Hull.

“At Brighton, it was a different experience to Chelsea. To win promotion was great. I think I can bring that mentality to Hull.”