Tornadoes Boss Bala Blames Luck For Aiteo Cup Final Defeat

By Johnny Edward:

Niger Tornadoes manager Abubakar Bala has blamed his side’s defeat to Akwa United in the final of the 2017 Aiteo Cup to ill-luck, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Bala mastermined remarkable wins over Plateau United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the quarter-finals and semi-finals but failed to land his side their second Cup win in 17 years on Sunday.

Bala’s side missed four of their six spot kicks in the final as they lost 3-2 to Akwa United on penalties after regulation scores ended goalless at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

He however declined a proper post-match interview at the team’s hotel after the game stating “we were unlucky in the final” before walking away.

Tornadoes finished the Nigerian Professional Football League season in the 11th position.

