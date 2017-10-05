By James Agberebi: Title Holders FC IfeanyiUbah have been knocked out of the 2017 Aiteo Cup despite beating Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in their semi-final second leg clash in Nnewi on Thursday , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Tornadoes go through to the final 4-3 on aggregate having earlier won the first leg 4-2 in Lokoja last Saturday.

After a 0-0 first half, IfeanyiUbah eventually broke the deadlock through Godwin Obaje who converted an 85th minute penalty.

It was not enough as Tornadoes held on to qualify for their third ever Cup final, their first in 17 years .

The last time Niger played in the FA Cup final was in 2000 when they pipped Rangers 1-0 to clinch their only title in history so far.

Their first final appearance was in 1982 which they lost 4-1 to Stationary Stores.

Tornadoes will now wait for the winner of the second semi-final between Akwa United and Sunshine Stars billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Sunday, October 8 .

