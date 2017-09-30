By James Agberebi:

Niger Tornadoes came from 2-0 down to beat holders FC IfeanyiUbah 4-2 in the first leg of the semi-final of the Aiteo Cup in Lokoja on Saturday.

Godwin Obaje gave IfeanyiUbah the lead on eight minutes before King Osanga doubled their advantage on 52 minutes.

On 61 minutes, Sani Mohammed pulled a goal back for Tornadoes to make it 2-1.

Just two minutes later Ibrahim Babawo scored to make it 2-2.

Tornadoes went in front in the 72nd minute through Mohammed for his second of the game.

Ten minutes later Peter Momoh scored to end the game 4-2.

In Ijebu-Ode Sunshine Stars pipped Akwa United 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by Ajibola Otegbeye in the 33rd minute.

The second legs come up on Wednesday in Anambra and Uyo.

