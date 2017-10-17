Spurs took a shock lead in the 28th minute as Raphael Varane diverted Serge Aurier’s low cross into his own net.Madrid were back on level terms thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo who converted a 43rd minute penalty after Aurier fouled Toni Kroos.

Despite the draw, Madrid stay top of the group on seven points same point as Tottenham but ahead on superior goals advantage.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City edged in form Napoli 2-1 to make it three straight wins in Group F.



Early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the ninth and 13th minutes respectively put City 2-0 up.

Napoli had a chance to get back into the game but Dries Mertens missed a 38th minute penalty.

Napoli eventually pulled a goal back with Amadou Diawara from the penalty spot on 73 minutes but City held on to claim all three points.

City sit top of the group on nine points, while Napoli drop to third on three points.

In Group E, Liverpool secured their first win following a commanding 7-0 away win against Maribor, the biggest ever away win for an English side in the Champions League.