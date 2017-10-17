UCL: Tottenham Hold Madrid As Liverpool Destroy Maribor; City Edge Napoli

0

UCL: Tottenham Hold Madrid As Liverpool Destroy Maribor; City Edge NapoliReal Madrid vs Tottenham- Uefa Champions League

By James Agberebi:                                                                                                                                    Holders Real Madrid were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at the Santiago Bernaneu in Group H of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Spurs took a shock lead in the 28th minute as Raphael Varane diverted Serge Aurier’s low cross into his own net.Madrid were back on level terms thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo who converted a 43rd minute penalty after Aurier fouled Toni Kroos.

Despite the draw, Madrid stay top of the group on seven points same point as Tottenham but ahead on superior goals advantage.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City edged in form Napoli 2-1 to make it three straight wins in Group F.
man city-tottenham-real madrid
Early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the ninth and 13th minutes respectively put City 2-0 up.

Napoli had a chance to get back into the game but Dries Mertens missed a 38th minute penalty.

Napoli eventually pulled a goal back with Amadou Diawara from the penalty spot on 73 minutes but City held on to claim all three points.

City sit top of the group on nine points, while Napoli drop to third on three points.

In Group E, Liverpool secured their first win following a commanding 7-0 away win against Maribor, the biggest ever away win for an English side in the Champions League.

liverpool-man city-napoli-tottenham-real madrid

A brace from Mohamed Salah (19th, 40th minutes) and Roberto Firmino (fourth, 54th minutes) and a goal each from Philippe Coutinho (13th minute)  Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ( 86th minute) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (90th minute) sealed the massive win for Liverpool.

The win saw Liverpool go top of the group on five points.

In other results, Dortmund got their first point in Group H following their 1-1 away draw against Apoel Nicosia, Shakhtar Donetsk beat Feyernoord 2-1 away, AS Monaco were stunned 2-1 at home by Besiktas, RB Leipzig edged visiting FC Porto 3-2 and Sevilla were spanked 5-1 by Spartak Moscow in Russia.

2017/2018 UCL matchday 3 results:

Real Madrid 1vs 1Spurs

Apoel Nicosia 1vs 1 Dortmund

Man City 2 vs 1 Napoli

Feyenoord 1 vs 2 Shakhtar Donetsk

AS Monaco 1 vs 2 Besiktas

RB Leipzig 3 vs 2 FC Porto

Maribor 0 vs 7 Liverpool

Spartak Moscow 5 vs 1 Sevilla

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Chelsea, Spurs Get Tough UCL Draws; United, Liverpool, City Lucky
  2. Jesus Debuts With Disallowed Goal As Tottenham Hold Man City At The Etihad; Iheanacho Missing
  3. Champions League: Ronaldo, Kane Score As Madrid, Spurs, City Win; Sevilla Hold Liverpool
  4. Wolfsburg Shock Real Madrid, City Hold PSG Away
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *