Tottenham Hitman Kane Ruled Out Of Man United Clash

England striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash at Manchester United on Saturday.

Kane, who is the Premier League’s top scorer with eight goals this season, will miss the game with a minor hamstring strain he sustained against Liverpool last weekend, when he was taken off with two minutes left.

He scored twice in that 4-1 win which took Spurs level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

“TEAM [email protected] underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring,” Tottenham tweeted on Friday and gave an update on another key player.

“TEAM NEWS: @VictorWanyama (knee) receiving treatment and continuing to go through rehabilitation, following up with a specialist next week.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino then told his pre-match press conference on Friday: “For tomorrow, we cannot take a risk. It’s a minor injury, very small, but we cannot take a risk. We’ll see after for Wednesday against Real Madrid. Tomorrow, it’s impossible.”

