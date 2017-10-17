Tottenham Manager Pochettino: Forget Ronaldo, Spurs Must Be Wary Of Isco

Contrary to expectations that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be the focus of attention when his team plays Real Madrid on Tuesday evening at the Santiango Bernabeu, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has declared that he would rather be keeping an eye on midfielder Isco instead.

Isco has reached his full potential at Real Madrid and is now one of the best players in the world, according to Pochettino.

Spurs face Champions League holders Madrid in a match that could go some way to determining which of the two teams finishes top of Group H.

Former Valencia and Malaga player Isco has blossomed into a genuine Blancos star under Zinedine Zidane and Pochettino, who coached against the attacking midfielder during his time in charge of Espanyol, is justifiably concerned about Isco’s potential impact on the contest in the Spanish capital.

“I think that he is one of the best and he is proving it,” Pochettino told a news conference.

“I have been lucky to have seen him playing for different clubs and he has always been a player with a capacity and creativity above average.

“He has reached his full potential at Real, and we will take that into account.

“We know all about his magic.”

