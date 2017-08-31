Tottenham Sign £23m Cote d’Ivoire Defender Aurier From PSG

Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday completed the signing of Cote d’Ivoire’s defender Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal which is for five years, is reported to be worth £23 million.

Spurs have been in the market for a new right-back after selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a deal worth up to £50m in July.

Aurier, 24, follows centre-back Davinson Sanchez, goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and defender Juan Foyth in making the move to North London this summer.

Commening on his move, Aurier told Spurs’ official website: “This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch.

“This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”

Aurier joined PSG, initially on loan, from Toulouse in 2014 and has made 54 Ligue 1 appearances in three seasons with the French club.

He has 41 caps for Cote d’Ivoire and was part of the squad that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.