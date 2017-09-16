Tottenham Hotspur remained winless in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a resolute Swansea side.

Spurs had two early chances in the space of ten minutes with Harry Kane testing Lukasz Fabianski who produced good saves on both occasions.

Fabianski had a better performance in the second half denying the Spurs’ forwards.

Tammy Abraham who could eventually switch allegiance and play his senior international football for Nigeria had to drop deep a few times to pick up the ball.

Tottenham’s 56th minute penalty shout was overlooked by the referee when the ball seemed to touch the hand of Martin Olsson.

Spurs were hard done by again with less than ten minutes left on the clock when Serge Aurier making his English Premier League debut was bundled to the ground but was denied a penalty.

Tottenham are now in fifth place in the league with eight points while Swansea are 14th in the table with five points after the conclusion of Saturday’s games.