Tottenham-Target Demarai Gray Agrees New Four-Year Deal With Leicester City

Demarai Gray has committed his future to Leicester City by agreeing a new four-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from the club several times in the last year, reportedly due to a lack of first-team football, with Tottenham said to be particularly interested in him during the close-season.

In just under two years at the club, Gray has made only 12 Premier League starts, with Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton generally preferred to him by Claudio Ranieri and then Craig Shakespeare.

But things are suddenly looking more positive for the former Birmingham City youngster, after he started, scored and was named man of the match in Claude Puel’s first match as manager, Sunday’s 2-0 win over Everton.

He has now signed on to remain at the club until June 2021, with development one of his primary goals.

“I’m very happy,” the England Under-21 international told the club’s official website.

“Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I’m doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training.

“As a whole, we’re a good group and we have a good dressing room. Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team.

“For me personally, it’s now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself.”

https://twitter.com/LCFC/status/926101626011598848

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.