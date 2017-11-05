Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son Scores Against Crystal Palace To Become Highest Goalscoring Asian In Premier League History

By Kayode Ogundare:

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean forward Heung-Min Son is now the leading Asian scorer in Premier League history after his goal broke the deadlock in the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

His goal, in the 64th minute, was his 20th in 72 Premier League games since joining Tottenham from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

20 – Son Heung-Min is now the all-time highest Asian goalscorer in @premierleague history, with 20 goals. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/1pPKqeZPIU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2017

He moves clear of compatriots and former Manchester United midfielder Ji Park Sung who is on 19 goals from 154 appearances, Swansea’s Ki Sung Yeung on 13 in 145 games, Leicester City’s Japanese forward Shinji Okazaki on 12 from 75 games and Lee Chung Yong who was not listed for the game by Crystal Palace on 8 from 100 matches.

Son made his Spurs’ debut on 13 September 2015 away to Sunderland, scored a brace for his first goals in a 3–1 Europa League win against Qarabag FK on the 17th. Three days later, he scored his first Premier League goal, incidentally against the same Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane.

The 25-year old had previously played for SV Hamburger, reportedly dropping out of High School to join the Bundesliga team’s youth Academy in 2008.

