TP Mazembe Retain CAF Confed Cup After SuperSport Draw

By James Agberebi: Holders TP Mazembe of Congo Democratic Republic have successfully defended their CAF Confederation Cup title after playing 0-0 away against SuperSport United of South Africa in the second leg of the final on Saturday.

The goalless draw means TP Mazembe emerged winners 2-1 on aggregate after winning the first leg by the same scoreline last weekend.

TP Mazembe have now won the Confederation Cup twice following their triumph in 2016.

They have now equaled Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel as the two sides to have won the Confederation Cup two times.

CS Sfaxien of Tunisia remain the most successful team in the Confederation Cup after winning it three times.

This is the first time SuperSport United will be playing in the final of a CAF competition.

