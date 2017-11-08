Tragedy As Ex-Belgium Star Denis Dasoul Dies After Being Struck By Lightning

Former Standard Liege, Genk, Antwerp and Belgium defender Denis Dasoul has died aged 34 after after being struck by lightning in Bali, Indonesia.

Denis Dasoul retired in 2011 and moved to Melbourne in Australia with his girlfriend Pellaers Allison.

According to the Mirror, the former Belgium youth captain was on holiday with Allison last week to learn how to surf, but was tragically struck by lightning while out in the water at the Batu Bolong beach in Canggu with his instructor.

Dasoul and the instructor were rushed to hospital within half an hour, but police spokesman Johannes H Widya confirmed they “died on the spot”.

“They were finishing their session and sitting up on their boards. Both men fell off their boards and sank into the water,” an eyewitness said.

Pascal Scime, a close friend of Dasoul’s, said: “Denis was a marvellous person who lived every day like it was the last. He was always smiling and joking. A very nice guy. He was in Bali for holidays with his girlfriend. This is a tragedy.”

Dasoul’s former clubs Royal Antwerp, Standard Liege and Italian outfit Torres Sassari have offered their condolences.

