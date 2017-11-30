Trail Blazers Get Aminu Boost Ahead Of Bucks’ Clash

By Johnny Edward:

D’Tigers forward, Al-Farouq Aminu, will return to action for the first time in a month for the Portland Trail Blazers when they take on Milwaukee Bucks in the early hours of Friday morning, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Aminu who has missed his side’s last 13 games due to a sprained right ankle is expected to start the encounter from the substitute’s bench according to a report on his club’s official website.

The 26 year old will be restricted to just 20 minutes during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Terry Stotts’ side look to record their fourth win on the bounce.

The Blazers, who have recorded nine wins and four defeats (13 win and eight losses so far this season) in Aminu’s absence, are currently fourth in the Western Conference table.

The game will be Aminu’s ninth of the season. The 27 year old averaged 9.6 points, 8.4 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.6 treys before his injury-induced layoff.

Aminu will need to battle his way back into the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting line up with Noah Vonleh, Maurice Harkless, Pat Connaughton and Caleb Swanigan all posting good performances for the team in his absence.

