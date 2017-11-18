Ken Block and Hoonigan Media Machine announce Gymkhana GRiD Carnival City, Johannesburg South Africa, the award winning tyre slaying, Gymkhana viral video franchise. The competition is sponsored by Auto Trader, In addition to ST Suspension, Sonas, Ford, and Monster Energy.

Your favourite sports website Complete Sports Nigeria will bring you live streaming of the event click here. Stay tuned to the watch Ken Block and his Hoonigan team shred the thread at the impressive Carnival City.

