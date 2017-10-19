Troost-Ekong, Agu ‘Honoured’ To Meet President Buhari In Turkey

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles and Bursaspor teammates William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu had the privilege of meeting with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari in Turkey on Thursday.

The meeting with President Buhari was confirmed by Troost-Ekong with a picture uploaded on the defender’s Twitter handle on Thursday.

President Buhari, who is on an official visit to Turkey, was in the company of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the meeting with the Super Eagles duo.

Commenting on meeting with the two leaders, Troost-Ekong went on to describe his feelings.

“Honoured,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

President Buhari arrived I Turkey on Wednesday on an official visit alongside his wife and Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari.

Both Trost-Ekong and Agu were in action for the Super Eagles when they pipped Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on October 7 and qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup .

