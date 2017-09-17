Troost-Ekong Anticipates Tough Bursaspor-Galatasaray Clash

By David Meshioye:

Still basking in the euphoria of his first league goal for Bursaspor this season, Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong believes his club can grind out a good result from next big Turkish Super Lig clash in matchday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Troost-Ekong told Fanatik on Sunday that he was aware of the daunting task Bursaspor will face in their next match considering the Galatasaray’s current form, but assured that the Green and White will get the desires result with a strong support from home fans.

“It will be a difficult match, talking about Galatasaray, but we are yet to lose any home game so far,” Troost-Ekong told Fanatik.

“I believe our supporters will be there to give us their full support.I am looking forward to the match.”

The Nigeria defender who opened his goals account in Bursaspor’s 4-2 home win over Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday expressed his belief in the strength of his team in the Turkish Super Lig this season and assured his teeming fans that the last have not been seen of his best moments when it comes to goal scoring.

He said: “I hope to score more goals for Bursaspor this season.

“I think this is our best game so far in the league considering the result

“Last week, we showed everyone that we are good team and we are developing by every game

“Everyone is happy with my goal and I hope to do more.”