Troost-Ekong Excited As Super Eagles Train In Rabat For Algeria Clash

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has expressed happiness after the team’s first training session on Tuesday in Morocco ahead of Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine, Complete Sports reports

According to the Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, all the players in camp took part in the training.

The Bursaspor of Turkey star who tweeted after the session, described the training as a good first day of training for the Super Eagles who have already qualified for the World Cup.

“Good first day of preparation for our games against Algeria and Argentina #SuperEagles,” he tweeted after the training

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are expected to depart Morocco on Thursday for Algeria where they will face the Fennecs Foxes in the dead rubber game.

The Eagles then take on Argentina in a friendly in Russia on Tuesday.

