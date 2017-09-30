Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was on target for Bursaspor but it was not enough as they lost 3-1 away to Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.The goal was Troost-Ekong’s second after seven league appearances for Bursaspor this season.

Also in action for Bursaspor was Troost-Ekong’s international teammate Mikel Agu who featured for 90 minutes.

He scored in the 38th minute to draw Bursaspor level at 1-1.

Guray Vural, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik and Ryan Mendes were the scorers for Kayserispor.

The defeat means Bursaspor have now suffered back-to-back defeats after losing last weekend to Galatasaray at home.

Bursaspor now occupy the eighth position on nine points in the league table.