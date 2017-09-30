By James Agberebi:
Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was on target for Bursaspor but it was not enough as they lost 3-1 away to Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.The goal was Troost-Ekong’s second after seven league appearances for Bursaspor this season.
Also in action for Bursaspor was Troost-Ekong’s international teammate Mikel Agu who featured for 90 minutes.
He scored in the 38th minute to draw Bursaspor level at 1-1.
Guray Vural, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik and Ryan Mendes were the scorers for Kayserispor.
The defeat means Bursaspor have now suffered back-to-back defeats after losing last weekend to Galatasaray at home.
Bursaspor now occupy the eighth position on nine points in the league table.
Both William Troost Ekong and Agu are in the Super Eagles squad to face Zambia in a key World Cup qualifier in Uyo next Saturday.
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
