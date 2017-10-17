By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has praised his side Bursaspor’s fightback in their 3-1 win over Osmanlispor in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night.
Osmanlispor paraded two Nigerian internationals Raheem Lawal and Aminu Umar, while Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu was on the scoresheet for Bursaspor, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Troost-Ekong who made his seventh league appearance of the season also thanked the club fans for their support.
“Good to get a win again at home tonight. Great fight from the boys and great support as always,” Troost-Ekong tweeted after the game.
Agu gave Bursaspor the lead after Bogdan Stancu had cancelled out Souleyman Doukara’s opener in the 23rd minute.
Aziz Behich sealed the win for Bursaspor in the 75th minute of the encounter.
Bursaspor are now up to eighth position in the Turkish table with 12 points after eight league games.
