By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong scored his first ever goal for Bursaspor in their 4-2 away win against Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Also in action was Troost-Ekong’s Super Eagles teammate Mikel Agu who played 90 minutes for Bursaspor while Rio 2016 bronze medal winner Azubuike Okechukwu featured for Malatyaspor.

Troost-Ekong opened the scoring for Bursaspor in the 12th minute before Pablo Martin Batalla doubled the lead on 45 minutes.

Jires Kembo-Ekoko scored the third goal on 48 minutes while Bogdan Stancu got on the score sheet on 63 minutes to put Bursaspor 4-0 up.

In the 76th minute, Khalid Boutaib pulled a goal back to make it 4-1 and Emanuel Dening scoredfor Malatyaspor to end the game 4-2.

The win saw Bursaspor move up to fourth on nine points, four points adrift of leaders Galatasaray who have 13 points in the league table.

Troost-Ekong expressed his delight after his goal.

“All Glory to God! So happy my first goal for Bursaspor Sk,” Troost-Ekong wrote on Twitter.

Troost-Ekong was impressive for the Super Eagles in their double header FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifiers against Cameroon in early September.