Troost-Ekong Happy To Win ‘Real Fight’ With Eagles Vs Algeria

By Adeboye Amosu: Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is proud to see the side end their Russia 2018 qualifying campaign without defeat, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former African champions were held to a 1-1 draw by the Desert Foxes of Algeria in their last game of the qualifier in Constantine on Friday.

They finished the campaign with 14 points from four wins and two draws.

Troost-Ekong put up an impressive display in the clash forming a formidable partnership as usual with FC Mainz defender Leon Balogun.

“Unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign! Real fight here in Algeria. Proud of the boys. Thanks for your support as always,” the Buraspor of Turkey centre-back wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles will now face the Albiceleste of Argentina in a high profile international friendly encounter at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia next week Tuesday.

