Troost-Ekong Thrilled To Make CAF Player Of The Year Award 30-Man Shortlist ‎

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong,has expressed his delight over making 30-man shortlist for the 2017 CAF Player of the Year Award,reports.

CAF released a 30-man shortlist for the 2017 awards on their official website on Wednesday .

Also in the list is Troost-Ekong’s Super Eagles teammate and Chelsea star Victor Moses.

Other players who made the cut are Pierre-Emerick Aunameyang of Gabon and Borussia Dortmund, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool, Senegal and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane amongst others.

And in the 30-man list for the best African based player, Al Ahly and former U-23 Eagles striker Junior Ajayi was nominated.

Reacting to his nomination, Troost-Ekong described it as an honour while expressing happiness that Moses was also included in the list.

“Honoured to be nominated for African Player of the Year. Representing Nigeria together with Victor Moses,” the Bursaspor of Turkey defender wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Troost-Ekong and Moses nomination came as a result of their contributions as the Super Eagles qualifiwd for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Moses also played a big role in helping Chelsea win last season’s Premier League.