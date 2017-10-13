Troost-Ekong Wants Super Eagles To Face Brazil At World Cup

By Ayomide Osipeju:
Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong says he will like to come up against Brazil and their superstar Neymar at the Russia 2018 World Cup.
Bursaspor star Troost-Ekong was in action on Saturday as Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 in Uyo to seal their play at the World Cup.
“We will probably meet some stronger teams because of our place in the FIFA ranking and it would be nice to play Brazil or England for example,” Troost-Ekong, who was in the Nigeria squad that won men’s football bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, said in an interview with Voetbal Zone.
“At the 2016 Olympic Games we lost in the semi-finals and then I was looking forward to playing in the final against Brazil. So it would be nice to get that chance at the World Cup yet. “But the idea that you’re at all to play at a World Cup is very special to me.”
Troost-Ekong has formed a strong partnership with Leon Balogun in the heart of the Super Eagles defence as the team conceded just one goal in their last three African qualifying Group B matches.
Nigeria will be facing Algeria in their last game of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers next month.
