Turkish Cup: Troost-Ekong, Agu Dropped As Bursaspor Edge Yeni Altindag On Penalties

By James Agberebi:
Super Eagles duo William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu were rested by Turkish top flight club Bursaspor who edged fourth-tier side Yeni Altindag 4-2 on penalties in Thursday’s  Fourth Round match of the Turkish Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Both teams failed to score as 120 minutes of football ended 0-0.

Nigerian defender Paschal Okoli started from  the bench for Bursaspor.

Okoli has made just one league appearance for Bursaspor so far this season.

On Wednesday, Ogenyi Onazi scored for Trabzonspor who thrashed Corum Belediyespor 6-0 to advance to the next round of the Turkish Cup.

