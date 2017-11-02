Two Key Algeria Defenders Ruled Out Of Nigeria Clash

By Johnny Edward: K.V. Kortrijk defender Youcef Attal and Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam have both been ruled out of Algeria’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Constantine on 10 November.

The pair will also miss their friendly against the Central African Republic four days later at the the July 5 Stadium in Algiers.

Attal and Ghoulam were two of the nine defenders called up by new coach Raber Madjer for the games against Nigeria and Central African Republic.

According to a statement of the official website on the Federation Algerian Football, Attal sustained an injury in K.V. Kortrijk’s goalless draw at home to Genk in a Belgian Pro League game last Saturday and will be unavailable for several days.

Napoli officially confirmed on their website that Ghoulam suffered “a total rupture of his right anterior cruciate ligament during Wednesday night’s loss to Manchester City, with the Algerian seen in visible discomfort while rubbing his knee.

“This morning Faouzi Ghoulam visited professor [Pierpaolo] Mariani [a noted knee specialist] at Villa Stuart.

“The Azzurro defender was subjected to clinical examinations which reveal a total rupture of his right anterior cruciate ligament.

“Ghoulam will be operated on in the morning.”

The Fennecs are expected to begin their preparation for the games on the 6th of November.

No replacement has been named yet for the duo.

The 21-year-old right-back Attal has made four international appearances for Algeria since he made his debut against Guinea under former coach Lucas Alcaraz while Ghoulam has scored five goals in 37 international appearances for Algeria.

