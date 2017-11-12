Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingoes, will open camp early next week ahead of their first round match of the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed this on their official website on Sunday.

The FIFA 2018 U-17 women’s World Cup will be hosted by Uruguay and run from November 13 to December 1.

According to Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, the expectations for the Flamingoes coach Bala Nikyu, is to raise a formidable team that will not disappoint the country.

“Nikyu and his assistants will open the team camp early next week. They know what is at stake and will give their best to raise a team that will do Nigeria proud not only in the qualifiers but the global championship proper.”

Nikyu will be assisted by former Nigeria international Toyin Ayinla who is the First Assistant Coach; Ajuma Peter Otache the second Assistant Coach and Christian Obi, the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

The Flamingoes finished last in a group that had North Korea, England and Brazil at the last U-17 women’s World Cup in Jordan.

