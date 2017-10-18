By James Agberebi: Ghana defeated West African foes Niger Republic 2-0 in the round of 16 of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Wednesday.

Goals in each half from Eric Ayiah and Richard Danso secured Ghana’s place in the quarterfinals.

Ayiah put Ghana ahead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot before Danso made it 2-0 in the 90th minute.

Ghana will meet African champions Mali in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Other teams who have booked their places in the quarter-finals are Spain, England, Iran, USA, Germany.

The last round of 16 clash will see Brazil take on Honduras today (Wednesday).

Ghana are former champions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup after winning it in 1991 and 1995.

