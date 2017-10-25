U-17 World Cup: Spain Outscore Mali, Set Up England Final

By James Agberebi:

African champions Mali lost 3-1 to Spain in the second semi-final of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Wednesday.

A brace from Abel Ruiz and another strike from Feran Torres secured Spain’s qualification into Saturday’s final against England.

Mali’s goal was scored by Lassana N’Diaye.

Ruiz opened scoring for Spain in the 19th minute from the penalty spot before making it 2-0 on 43 minutes.

In the 71st minute, Torres scored to make it 3-0 to Spain.

N’Diaye got a consolation goal when he pulled one back for Mali in the 74th minute.

Mali, who lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the final of the 2015 edition in Chile, will face Brazil in the third-place match on Saturday.

The final on Saturday means one of Spain or England will become U-17 World Cup champions for the very first time.

Spain were losing finalists in 1991, 2003 and 2007 against Ghana, Brazil and Nigeria respectively.

