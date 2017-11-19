U-20 WaWCQ: South Africa Wary Of Nigeria’s Falconets

South Africa U-20 Women’s coach, Maud Khumalo is expecting a tough outing against Nigeria when both countries clash in the final qualifying round fixture for a place at the FIFA 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Basetsana trounced Burundi 5-0 on Saturday , to make it through to the last stage of the qualifier on a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

Nigeria also recorded a 5-1 win against Morocco to scale through 6-2 on aggregate.

“We are very proud of the ladies and the fact that we converted the five chances. We are happy to have won 5-2 on aggregate and qualify for the third round of the qualifiers; Khumalo told safa.net after the game.

“We do however need to stay focused and remember that this is not the end but a stepping stone towards the World Cup and next year will be another challenging task”.

The first leg of the match between both countries is scheduled for the weekend of 12- 14 January and the second leg over the weekend of 26-28 January .

The overall winner of the contest will progress to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in France in 2018.