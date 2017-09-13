U-20 Women’s W/Cup Qualifier: Tanzania Arrive Thursday For Falconets Clash

The Tanzanian U-20 Women national team will arrive Nigeria on Thursday ahead of the first leg First Round of their 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against the Falconets of Nigeria at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation on their official website.

The 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place in France from August 7th to 26th.

According to the NFF, the Tanzanian delegation is expected to fly into Abuja on Thursday and proceed to Benin City the same day.

The Falconets are already in Benin City for the first leg clash against Tanzania.  The team arrived in the ancient city  Tuesday from Abuja.

The team was led by Head Coach Chris Danjuma who has been perfecting strategies with his players in the past three weeks in Abuja.

The second leg between the Falconets and Tanzania will take place in Dar es Salaam on 30th September.

The winner over two legs will face the winner of the Morocco vs Senegal in the second round coming up in November.

