Uche Agbo Opens Standard Liege Goals Account In Genk Win

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles midfielder Uche Agbo opened his goal account for his Belgian club Standard Liege in their 2-0 top flight win against KRC Genk at the Luminus Arena on Sunday.

Congo Democratic Republic forward Paul Mpoku opened scoring for Liege on 15 minutes, while Agbo make the points safe by scoring the second nine minutes from time.

Standard Liege shot to sixth position in the table with the away win.

Agbo who joined Standard Liege from Spanish club Granada this summer has made seven appearances in the league for the club since the switch.

He was not in action during Nigeria’s qualifying campaign for the Russia 2018 World Cup despite being a regular invitee to the team in recent times.

