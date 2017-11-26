Uche Agbo Opens Standard Liege Goals Account In Genk Win

1

Uche Agbo Opens Standard Liege Goals Account In Genk Win

By Adeboye Amosu:
Super Eagles midfielder Uche Agbo opened his goal account for his Belgian club Standard Liege in their 2-0 top flight win against KRC Genk at the Luminus Arena on Sunday.

Congo Democratic Republic forward Paul Mpoku opened scoring for Liege on 15 minutes, while Agbo make the points safe by scoring the second nine minutes from time.

Standard Liege shot to sixth position in the table with the away win.

Agbo who joined Standard Liege from Spanish club Granada this summer has made seven appearances in the league for the club since the switch.

He was not in action during Nigeria’s qualifying campaign for the Russia 2018 World Cup despite being a regular invitee to the team in recent times.
  • Fidelenny 60 mins

    Uche Agbo is one of the few consistent nigeria players who should be given a fair chance in the build up to the world cup.

    Uche Agbo Defensive midfielder
    Paul Onuachu Forward
    Emem Uduok Winger
    Anderson Esiti Defensive midfielder
    Tomori Fikayo centre back
    Joel Obi midfielder
    Chuba Akpom Forward
    Umar Sadiq Striker
    Chidozie Awaziem Central defender
    Emmanuel Daniel keeper goal
    Azubiuke Okechuckwu Defensive midfielder
    Taiwo Awoniyi forward
    Alhaji Gero forward

