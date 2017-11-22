Uche Cops Tendon Injury, Eager To Come Back Stronger‎ Soon

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian striker Ikechukwu Uche has vowed to come back stronger after sustaining a quadriceps tendon injury in Gimnastic de Tarragona’s 2-1 win over CD Numancia in the Spanish second tier league, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Uche copped the injury minutes after he bagged the winner for his side, Gimnàstic de Tarragona who recorded their second consecutive victory away this season on Sunday. Gimnàstic de Tarragona first away win of the season was against Real Valladolid on November 5.

The goal was Uche’s sixth of the La Liga Segunda Division 123 season in his 11 start this term.

The former Granada, Malaga and Villarreal player took to his Instagram account to express his disappointment.

“I was happy with the win and to have scored the winners was great, but definitely I’m sad for the injury I sustained,” the 33 year old wrote on his oofficial Instagram page.

“I hope to be back soonest and better.Thanks to everyone for your messages.”

The win sees Gimnàstic de Tarragona move up to 15th in the La Liga Segunda Division 123 table with 18 points from 15 games.

They face relegation threatened Lorca at home in their next game.

