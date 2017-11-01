UCL: Conte Bemoans Chelsea’s ‘Bad Performance’ In Defeat To Roma

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has described Chelsea’s performance in their 3-0 loss to AS Roma on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday as bad.

A brace from Stephan El Shaarawy and a goal from Diego Perrotti, subjected Chelsea to their first defeat of this season’s Champions League.

The defeat saw Chelsea drop to second on seven points, one point behind leaders Roma.

Reacting to the loss, Conte stated that Roma showed more desire to win the game.

“When you lose 3-0, it means it wasn’t a good performance,” Conte lamented during his post-match analysis. “Our first half was good, we created many chances to score, but to be 2-0 down was unfair.

“But in the second half, it was a really bad performance. Roma showed more will to fight and more desire to win the game. I’m very disappointed with our second half. For this performance, we all have to take responsibility.

“When you concede three goals, you must be worried. It means something doesn’t work. It’s very difficult now, but we have to analyse the game. We need to work on the tactical aspect. We are working less on this aspect this season. We have to look at ourselves. Tonight was a bad night for us. Just one night, I hope.”

Up next for Conte and his team is a home clash against Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

