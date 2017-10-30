UCL: Conte Unsure Of Kante Vs Roma, Targets Top Place

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stated that he is yet to decide if French midfielder N’Golo Kante will be ready to return to action from injury.

Kante has been out of action for Chelsea after getting injured while playing for France during the last international break and has gone on to miss four of Chelsea’s games.

The former Leicester midfielder however travelled with the Chelsea squad to Italy for Tuesday’s Champions League away clash against AS Roma.

“I will speak to the player before making a decision on whether he features tomorrow,” Conte said in his press conference ahead of the game.

Conte stated that their aim is to maintain their leadership of Group C where they top on seven points, two points ahead of second-placed Roma.

“We are in a very tough Champions League group so to stay at the top is very important for us.”

Commenting on the importance of Chelsea’s next league clash against Manchester United, the former Juventus gaffer said the game is secondary compared to the clash against Roma.

“The most important game for the team right now is tomorrow’s fixture against Roma. Then we will prepare for Manchester United.”

And on the future of Alvaro Morata with Chelsea, Conte said: “Alvaro Morata is a good person and he is really enjoying playing for Chelsea and living in London.

