UCL: Emenike Out of Barca Clash; Onyekuru, Samuel Target First Goal

By Johnny Edward: Emmanuel Emenike will not feature for Olympiacos when they face Barcelona at Camp Nou in Wednesday’s Group D matchday-three of the UEFA Champions League, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Nigeria international missed Olympiacos’ last win against Panionios and has not been listed for game against current La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Emenike has not scored an UEFA Champions League goal in five years. The 30 year old last scored (a brace) in the competition in the colours of Spartak Moscow, in their 3-2 win over Celtic in 2012.

At the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium, Henry Onyekuru will be hoping to reproduce his goal scoring form for Anderlecht in the Belgian League when they face Paris Saint Germain. Onyekuru has made two appearances so far in the competition.

Anderlecht are without a point after two games, while PSG have maximum points from two games. The other fixture in the group will see Bayern Munich host Scottish Champions, Celtic.

In group A, Aaron Samuel’s CSKA Moscow will be targeting their second win of the competition when they host second placed Basel. CSKA Moscow in third position also have three points after two games.

Samuel who has one goal in six Russian League games, has never scored an UEFA Champions League goal for the club in four appearances.

