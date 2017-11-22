Pep Guardiola says he is unperturbed about who Manchester City will meet in the round of 16 of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

City sealed top spot in Group F with a narrow victory over Dutch champions Feyenoord thanks to Raheem Sterling’s 88th minute goal to ensure their progress with a group game to play away at second-placed Shakhtar Donetsk.

In the first knockout round City could face either holders Real Madrid or last season’s runners-up Juventus who are currently second in Group H and D respectively.

Another potential opponent are five-time European champions Bayern Munich who are also second in Group B as things stand.

“We play to win the games and after that we will see how things finish,” Guardiola told bbc.com.

“It is important that City have got 15 points at this stage for the first time and we are going to go now to Shakhtar to try to finish well and to try to go and win the game.

“In the last 16, it doesn’t matter which one [you get], it always will be complicated.”

City’s win against Feyenoord preserves their 100% record after five matches of this season’s Champions League and extends their unbeaten start to the overall campaign to 19 games.

