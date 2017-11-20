UCL: Guardiola Wants Man City First Place Finish In Group F

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing top place finish in their UEFA Champions League Group F.

City who have already booked their spot in the round of 16, currently top Group F on 12 points, three points ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk.

They will host already eliminated Feyenoord on Tuesday on matchday five, while Napoli will host Shakhtar.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game, Guardiola stated that they will go all out for the win.

“We are already qualified, but for the draw for the last 16, you never know,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.

“It is better to play the second leg at home.

“I will prepare and the players will prepare to win the game. The Champions League is a prestigious competition. We will play to win.”

The former Barcelona gaffer expressed hope that John Stones, who went off injured in City’s 2-0 away win against Leicester on Saturday, will make a quick recovery.

He said:”John Stones will be out between 4-6 weeks. All of the month he will be out. Hopefully, he will recover well before the end of January..

On whether Sergio Aguero (who was benched against Leicester) and Gabriel Jesus will be available for the game against Feyenoord, Guardiola said: “Sergio is fit. Gabriel Jesus is fit. It is my toughest decision. There are a lot of games and they have to be ready to play well, even if it is from the bench.”

And on the sacking of Tony Pulis as West Brom boss, Guardiola expressed his sympathy: “A big hug for Tony Pulis. It’s so difficult now. We have to accept that. Everybody knows when managers don’t have results, a month later, they will be sacked.

“He is an amazing man and so gentle. Hopefully, we can share a red wine in the future.”

