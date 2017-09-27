UCL: Henderson Urges Liverpool Improvement In Goal Scoring

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits his team needs to be more clinical in front of goal after they missed several scoring chances in Tuesday night’s Champions League Group E clash against Spartak Moscow away at the Otkytiye Stadium which ended 1-1, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

The Russian side took the lead midway through Brazilian Fernando from a freekick, while Phillipe Coutinho canceled out his countryman’s strike.

‎

“It’s disappointing. We controlled the game from start to finish, so should win the game comfortably,” Henderson told BT Sport.

“We’re disappointed. The chances we had, we’ve got to win the game comfortably there.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t give goals away, first and foremost, and then the worst-case scenario is it would be 1-0 to us. We’ve got to just keep going.

“On another day, it could have been three or four. We could have had a penalty as well on Salah. Overall, the performance was decent but not enough to win the game.”

Liverpool have been criticised for their defensive frailties but Henderson praised their efforts at the back on Tuesday.

“That’s football, you’re going to come up against that and you’ve got to manage the game,” the captain stressed.

“I thought we defended well for the majority of the game and created chances – but we’ve just got to finish teams off and be more ruthless.”

