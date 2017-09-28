UCL: Moses Hails Chelsea Team Spirit In Away Win Vs Atletico Madrid

By Johnny Edward:

Chelsea wing Victor Moses, is delighted to see the Blues play as a unit to claim a hard fought 2-1 away win over Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions’ League (UCL) Group C clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Moses who posted a good performance in the match – his fifth appearance in the competition for Chelsea, tweeted beneath a picture on his Twitter handle showing he and The Blues teammates celebrating the win..

“What a win! We stuck together! Brothers,” Moses wrote.

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi came off the substitute’s bench in the 80th minute to score a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic away victory to record their second win of the competition after they mauled Qarabag 6-0 on matchday-1.

Chelsea, equalised when Alvaro Morata’s header past Jan Oblak on the hour mark restored parity for Chelsea who had trailed Atletico Madrid through a 40th-minute Antoine Griezmann penalty kick goal..

Moses is expected to make his sixth English Premier League appearance for Chelsea when they host leaders Manchester City on Saturday before reporting to the Super Eagles camp next Monday ahead of Nigeria’s all important 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo.

