UCL: Mourinho ‘More Than Happy’ With United’s Win Vs Benfica, Wants Some More

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is delighted with the performance of his players following their 2-0 win against his former club Benfica at Old Trafford in the Champions League Group C match on Tuesday night.

An own goal by Benfica keeper Mile Svilar and a penalty from Daley Blind made it four straight wins for United.

Despite the win, United’s qualification into the round of 16 was not confirmed following CSKA’s 2-1 away win against Basel.

And Mourinho in his post-match comments, expressed confidence that United will surely confirm their qualification into the knockout stage when they face Basel and CSKA.

“We have not qualified yet? Four victories and it is still not enough? We must get that point from the two remaining matches.

“I am more than happy.. We changed a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic and routines of the team and we played a kid (Scott McTominay) from the academy. We scored two goals, did not concede, gained three more points, more money for the club because every victory means money and did not have any significant injuries.”

Mourinho stated that he is not perturbed about how is team is viewed but rather he is more concerned about carrying out his duty as United manager.

He said: “It is better for the specialists to comment on the game than for me to give my opinion. I am paid to do my work, which I do, and the specialists comment. Let them do that.

And on the choice of Daley Blind taking United’s penalty, Mourinho said: “Anthony Martial was the player to take penalties. He took it and missed, he was not on the pitch for the second one. The players were happy to take the responsibility, Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera but my choice was Daley Blind. That is my decision.

“We train, I analyse, I try to make the right decisions. Marital did not miss one and was taking them in training against three good goalkeepers, sometimes the choice is not the right one. Daley was my decision in the moment.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.