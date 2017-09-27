UCL: Onyekuru To Earn £35,000 Bonus For Anderlecht Win Vs Celtic

Henry Onyekuru and his Anderlecht teammates will earn £35,000-a-man bonus if they beat Celtic in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group B game against Celtic in Brussels, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Both Anderlecht and Celtic lost their opening games against Group B favorites Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain respectively, but they are expected to battle for the third spot and a place in the UEFA Europa League.

According to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Onyekuru and his Anderlecht teammates will walk away with earn £15,000 bonus each for every draw they record in Group B.‎

The bonuses on offer to the Anderlecht players is much more than what the players earned last season during their Europa League run, the newspaper also stated.

Onyekuru made his debut for Anderlecht in their 3-0 away defeat to Bayern Munich on matchday-one. The Nigerian striker has scored four goals in his last seven games for the club since arriving for a season loan from Everton.

Anderlecht paid their players £7.7million for qualifying for Europe’s elite competition, a win would see them shell out €1.5million of that windfall and €500,000 for a draw.

