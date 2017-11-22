UCL: Onyekuru’s Anderlecht Can’t Stop Bayern As Basel Shock Man United; Barca Through

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru fired blanks as Anderlecht suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Champions League against Bayern Munich at the Stade Constant Vanden Stock on Wednesday.

The forward was introduced in the place of Pieter Gerkens in the 65th minute against the German champions.

Robert Lewandowski opened scoring for Bayern Munich in the 57 minute, while Sofiane Hanni equalised for the visitors in the 63rd minute, Anderlecht’s first goal of the group stage.

Frenchman Coretin Tolisso got the winner for the visitors 15 minutes later.

At St Jakob Park, Manchester United were made to wait to seal a place in round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat against Basel.

Micheal Lang scored the winning goal for Basel a minute before regulation time.

Atletico Madrid revived their slim hopes of securing a place in the next round with a hard fought 2-0 win against Roma at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitan.

Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gamiero scored both goals for the home side.

Paris Saint Germain also thrashed Celtic 7-1 in their clash. Neymar and Edison Cavani scored a brace each in the game, while Kylian Mbappe, Marco Veratti and Dani Alves were also on target for Unal Emery’s men.

Ousmanne Dembele scored Celtic’s only goal in the game.

In Turin, Juventus and Barcelona player out a goalless draw as the Spaniards qualified for the round of 16.

