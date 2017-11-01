By Johnny Edward: Tottenham Hotspur outclassed Real Madrid 3-1 to book a place in the round of the 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

A brace from Dele Alli and another wonderful strike from Christian Ericson secured a comfortable win over the reigning champions who were lethargic at Wembley.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a consolatory goal for Real Madrid in the 80th minute.

Despite the defeat, Real Madrid also advanced to the round of 16 due to Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at home to APOEL Nicosia.

In Group F, Manchester City defeated Napoli 4-2 to advance to the next round of the competition.

Lorenzo Insigne gave hosts Napoli the lead in the 21st minute but goals from Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-1 lead after 48 minutes.

Jorginho levelled scores from the spot in the 62nd minute but City bounced back with a strike from Sergio Aguero in the 69th minute, which made the Argentina striker City’s all-time top scorer with 178 goals.

Raheem Sterling sealed the win with a 90th minute goal from a pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

In the other Group F game, Shaktar Donetsk defeated Feyenoord 3-1 to join Manchester City in the next round.

Goals from Fredich Ferreya and a brace from Marlos cancelled out an opener from Noel Joergensen.

In Group E, Liverpool were 3-0 winners over Maribor. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge sealed the win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Sevilla also defeated Spartak Moscow 2-1.

In Group G, Besiktas played out a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco while FC Porto defeated RB Leipzig 3-1.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.